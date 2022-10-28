7Weather- It is bright and cooler today. The sunny and dry weather continues into the weekend.

You’ll notice the difference in the air today with dry, crisp air back in the area. Highs are cool in the low and mid 50s and there will be a breeze along the coast.

You’ll want to grab the jacket if you have dinner plans with temperatures dropping into the low 40s by 8PM. Patchy frost forms overnight and temperatures drop into the low and mid 30s.

We’ll likely have patchy frost Saturday morning and then we rebound into the upper 50s and low 50s in the afternoon. Wind is light. Sunday starts chilly, but it warms up quickly with temperatures reaching into the mid and upper 60s.

Clouds move in for Halloween and there will be isolated showers in the afternoon and evening. As of now it looks like it’s just cloudy for trick-or-treating and mild. You might run into a few sprinkles here and there. Take the rain jacket for the kids just in case.