7Weather – If it was too warm for you yesterday, today may be your day! It’ll be cooler, bright and breezy. Temperatures will rebound mid to late week as temperatures soar near 90. Mainly dry this week, except a chance for a storm late Friday.

Early this morning, a dry backdoor cold front dropped in. This brings us slightly cooler temperatures above us and a wind shift. The wind will be out of the northeast today, bringing cooler air off the ocean water. It’ll be gusty at times, with gusts 25-35 mph.

Here’s the temperatures in your town today…

Breeze tapers tonight. It stays clear and cool.

It’ll be choppy on the water today. Plenty of space on the beach early afternoon with low tide at 1:29 pm. You’ll just want something to keep that beach towel down with the wind!

Tomorrow we stay in the 70s, then temperatures rebound midweek and into the end of the week. There’s a chance for a shower or storm late Friday, but otherwise we remain dry.

-Meteorologist Melanie Black