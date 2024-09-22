For the rest of your weekend, we’ll see highs in the mid to the upper 60s. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy, and we can’t rule out some spot sprinkles or drizzle.

A breeze coming out of the northeast will make it feel even cooler, especially along the coastline.

This is a much better forecast than yesterday, which brought even more rain to a water-logged Cape and the islands.

Monday will kick off the work week with a very similar forecast. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy, and again those could produce some spot sprinkles or drizzle. Highs will stay cooler in the mid to upper 60s.

Tuesday we’ll see highs in the mid to upper 60s again. Skies will be on the cloudier side with a chance for isolated sprinkles and drizzle.

The next real chance for some rain comes Wednesday night, through Thursday, Friday and into Saturday morning. Highs will warm to the upper 60s and low 70s late in the week.