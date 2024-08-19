If you’re a fall weather lover, you’re going to enjoy the next few days!

Tuesday is looking mostly dry. At the very most a spot sprinkle in the morning. Otherwise, skies will be partly sunny to mostly cloudy.

The most noticeable difference will be the lower humidity with dew points only in the 50s. Morning lows will be in the upper 50s and low 60s with afternoon highs in the low to mid 70s.

The cooler weather sticks around for Wednesday, too. Highs will again only reach the low to mid 70s with morning lows in the mid to upper 50s! It’ll be partly sunny, and at the very most just a chance for an isolated shower.

Thursday will be just a couple of degrees warmer with mostly sunny skies. Dew points will still be low and comfortable.

Friday we start to warm back up. Highs will reach the mid to upper 70s, and humidity will still be lower and comfortable. However, by this weekend we’ll be back into the low to mid 80s except at the coast and the Cape. We look dry this weekend but storm chances return on Monday.