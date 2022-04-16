7Weather- Some locations hit into the low 70s Saturday afternoon. Now a cold front moves through the region and cools things off for Easter Sunday.

It will be bright and cool for services Easter morning. The afternoon will have a mix of clouds and sun with spotty showers. Highs hit into the low 50s, but most of the day will be in the 40s. Breezy conditions will make it feel chilly.

We all know we can get just about anything in April for Marathon Monday. Well this year we’re looking at fantastic weather for the Marathon.

Temperatures start off in the 30s early in the morning, but we jump to about 42º in Hopkinton at 8AM. Temperature quickly rebound into the low 50 by mid-morning. We’re expecting a light breeze throughout most of race, maybe picking up a bit by the time the runners get to Boston.

There will be an onshore wind that keep the coast cooler. Boston hit 55º around noon and then we drop off into

Heavy rain and wind arrives Monday night and rain lingers into Tuesday morning. It is likely that we get 0.50″-1.00″ off rain. It looks like there will be at least a little bit of clearing in the afternoon, but it will be windy. Highs are in the low 50s.

Things clear up after that rain Monday night into Tuesday morning. Wednesday has a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the mid and upper 50s.