For the rest of your Friday, skies will become increasingly more cloudy, but at least we’ll stay dry. Temperatures will cool from the 60s to 50s this evening, with overnight lows in the low 50s.

Saturday, the overcast skies will prevent a lot of warming with highs only in the mid to upper 50s. Average for this year is 67 degrees so that’s much cooler than normal. There are chances for spotty light showers or sprinkles throughout the day, but there won’t be any heavier rain.

Any sprinkles clear Saturday overnight, and Sunday will be dry with building sun late in the day. That’ll allow for slightly warmer highs in the low to mid 60s.

We finally start warming up next week. Monday we’ll reach the 70s (60s along the coast) and for Tuesday and Wednesday highs will near the 80-degree mark — it’ll be in the 70s along the coast those days.