7Weather- Cooler air moves in for the weekend, and then it’s unsettled next week.

It’s much cooler this weekend but it’s actually right where we should be for this time of year. Saturday morning will have lots of clouds with temperatures in the upper 40s and low 50s. Skies clear up a bit mid-day and we only go up into the mid 50s. The rest of the afternoon has a mix of clouds and sun. Highs reach close to 60º.

Northern Worcester County and parts of southern New Hampshire could see patchy frost Sunday morning. It’s a bit late for this area with the typical first freeze being at the start October. Temperatures rebound by 11 AM into the mid 50s. It’s mostly sunny with highs near average in the upper 50s.

Enjoy the dry weekend because next week is looking “meh”. Monday will be breezy with light, scattered showers. It remains cool in the 50s. Tuesday’s rain is looking steady and more widespread across the area. It will be breezy again with highs in the upper 50s.

Wednesday still has wet weather and it remains gloomy and cool. Expect overcast skies Thursday with drizzle.