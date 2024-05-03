Happy Friday everyone! For this evening, temperatures will stick to the 50s with the 40s ahead for those who stay out late tonight. Skies will eventually become partly cloudy, and we’re not concerned about rain tonight.

Tomorrow morning we’ll be waking up to the 40s with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 50s. If you live along the coastline, highs will be closer to 50 degrees. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy and it’ll be dry. It will be a nice night to get out to the Bruins game, win or lose. However, it will be on the chilly side once the game is over.

Sunday morning lows will be in the 40s with afternoon highs in the upper 50s and low 60s. It will be noticeably cloudy, and chances for rain begin in the afternoon. If you’re in central Massachusetts: early afternoon. If you’re in eastern Massachusetts: late afternoon into the early evening it’ll begin.

If you are spectating or participating in the Walk for Hunger, we still do have that rain chance starting in the afternoon.

It’ll be raining much of Sunday night. However, most of the rain should be wrapped up by the Monday morning commute.

Most of Monday will be dry, and Tuesday will be bright. The best part about the start of next week is actually the temperature: in the low 70s. Mid to late next week we cool back down to the 60s and face chances for rain again.