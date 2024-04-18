It’s going to look and feel much different today! We’ll have clouds, some sprinkles and cooler temperatures in the upper 40s/low 50s with an easterly breeze.

At least this morning, some us got to see a lovely sunrise! The above picture was taken by Warren in Worcester. Light showers have been mainly to our south and west this morning.

We’ll keep the chance for spotty showers today. This model has had a decent handle on the showers so far, and here’s what radar could look like today. You might want to have a rain jacket with you. Any amounts are very minimal to light.

Tomorrow we’ll have clouds and sun through the day. High temperatures will fair a little bit better in the mid to upper 50s with a slight southeast breeze. A cold front will bring showers past sunset. Southeast Mass will wake up to rain Saturday morning. There will be periods of dry time Saturday, before the chance for a few showers later in the day. Rainfall totals through Saturday evening remain light about a tenth to quarter of an inch.

Sunday is dry. It’ll be breezy with temperatures in the upper 50s. We stay dry Monday and Tuesday. Shower chance returns Wednesday.

-Meteorologist Melanie Black