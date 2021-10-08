It will be about 10 degrees cooler this weekend and skies are mainly cloudy. Saturday morning could have a few sprinkles in the morning and it is cool. Temperatures don’t move much throughout the rest of the day with highs only a couple of degrees away from our morning temperatures.

The gloomy weather sticks around to end the week. Sunday morning will be anywhere from the mid 50s to the low 60s. The heavy rain will miss southern New England on Sunday, but the northern parts of the system could bring a light, spotty showers throughout the second part of the afternoon.

It looks like there could be patchy drizzle that develops throughout the Red Sox game at Fenway. I would take the light rain jacket just in case.

Foliage is at peak in northern New England! The weather will be pretty similar to our weather with gloomy skies and highs in the 60s.

Marathon Monday remains mainly cloudy with the chance for lingering moisture in the form of patchy drizzle in the morning. The day starts in the 50s to 60s, and then we get into the low 70s with a bit of clearing we see late in the afternoon.

Tuesday – Friday looks pretty nice! There will be a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the low and mid 70s.