7Weather- There will be another round of wet weather Sunday and it is much cooler.

Sunday morning starts mild for this time of year in the upper 40s and low 50s, but we only go up a few degrees from there with highs in the between 50-55º. A weak system brings in scattered showers in the morning and through the early afternoon.

It’s not pouring rain, but it’s enough to take the umbrella if you’re going to be out and about.

You’ll feel the chill on Monday! The day starts in the low and mid 30s, but a chilly breeze will make it feel like the mid and upper 20s.

Highs reach into the mid 40s, but a gusty breeze has wind chills in the mid and upper 30s in the afternoon.

There is less wind around on Tuesday with highs in the mid 40s. We’re keeping an eye on a system that could bring a wintry mix to the Worcester Hills on Wednesday.