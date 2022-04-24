Compared to yesterday, today will be cooler with highs into the mid to upper 50s inland, around 50 at the coast due to a brisk ENE wind off the cooler ocean waters. We’ll also have mainly cloudy skies that will have some sunny breaks this afternoon.

Tonight, temperatures only dip into the upper 30s to low 40s under partly to mostly cloudy skies.

Monday is partly cloudy ahead of more clouds by tomorrow evening. High temperatures will stretch into the upper 50s to low 60s inland, low 50s at the coast.

Our next system will slide to the north, but will swing in a cold front along with showers for our Tuesday afternoon and evening. High temperatures will be in the low 60s Tuesday.

A few lingering showers will be with us early Wednesday before drier air moves in. After Wednesday morning, a dry pattern settles in from Thursday through Saturday. However, it will be windy Thursday and still be bit breezy on Friday.