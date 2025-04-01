We had some heavy rain overnight and even a few good rumbles of thunder. Those showers and storms fired along a cold front that brought in colder temperatures today. While it was brighter today, it was also colder. Highs climbed to near 50° today compared to yesterday’s 60s despite having the cloud cover. We had a pretty good breeze today which will back down tonight. Clear skies and a light wind are what’s needed for a cold night, and that’s what we’ll have tonight. I know it’s April now and many of us are ready to move on to nicer weather, but April is still more than capable to throw us come cold nights. Tonight will be one of those with lows that fall to the 20s early tomorrow morning.

Tomorrow is a colder day but we’ll keep the sunshine around. It will be a filtered sunshine with a veil of high cirrus clouds, but sunshine no less. The wind will be lighter, but will be onshore so that means cooler on the coast. Temperatures inland will climb to the middle 40s, while the coast hangs out near 40°.

The high thin clouds tomorrow are ahead of another round of showers that will arrive tomorrow night. Clouds will thicken up tomorrow evening with showers that arrive tomorrow night. Right now it looks like we can make it to at least sunset before those showers arrive. From there, they’ll continue on and off tomorrow night and through Thursday. It’s not an all day rain, but rather on and off showers. The good news is these showers will also drag in warmer air as we return to the 60s to close out the work week.