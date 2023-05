After a hot Sunday, cooler weather is in the forecast for Memorial Day as a backdoor front passes through the area.

Early Monday winds will flip from west-southwest to northeast, driving in cool air from the ocean.

Temperature will range 10-20 degrees cooler as a result, with most locations topping out around 70 away from the water, mid 60s along the coast.

Although we’ll have some cooler weather around to start the week, hot weather returns late week with 90s possible!