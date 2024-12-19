Exit stage east on the rain this morning after a solid drink of water that dropped another 0.50-0.75″ of rain for many last night. Temps start this morning off above freezing for many, and we’ll dry the pavement out quickly as a busy breeze out of the northwest kicks in. Temps today hover in the low to mid 40s, cooler than the last couple of days.



It’ll be dry and cool tonight as cooler air builds back in. In fact, it’ll be cold enough to support some snow on Friday. That’ll be the story tomorrow, the potential of some snow to break out. While it’s not a big storm, it certainly could whiten up the ground and create some afternoon/evening slick spots.

Any rain or snow shower we get through midday is isolated. More widespread rain and snow showers break out in the afternoon and becomes steady at times. Yes, rain showers too. Across the immediate coast and down through southeast Mass, there will be initially enough mild air to allow for some raindrops. Near and just northwest of Boston, there will be a coastal front the sets up. That’ll divide the upper 20s from the upper 30s. Along and on the colder side of these fronts, snow can locally be steadier/heavier, so will watch to see where that front settles in.

As the afternoon and evening progresses, that front (and the colder air) will move southeast, allowing for rain showers to change to snow across Southeast Mass in the evening. As temps drop across eastern and southeastern Mass, watch for some icy spots to develop. Snow tapers off overnight as cold air builds back in. Many towns and cities pick up a coating to a couple inches of snow, with locally higher totals possible where the coastal front sets up and can help enhance the precip.

If you do pick up a couple inches of snow, there’s a pretty good chance you’ll have it sticking around into Christmas Eve as plenty of cold air builds in.





Late Christmas Eve and Christmas day, the pattern turns unsettles again with the potential of some rain/snow back in the mix.



