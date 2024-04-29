The rest of today, we’ll stick with the cooler trend along the coast while inland areas warm up greatly. Overnight, lows will drop to the mid to upper 40s which will feel a little chilly early tomorrow morning.

Tomorrow will be a noticeably cooler day. We’ll have mostly cloudy skies, and those clouds could produce a couple of isolated showers anytime during the day. Highs will be only in the mid to upper 50s, which is cooler than normal for this time of year.

As we get closer to bedtime Tuesday night, more widespread rain will move into Massachusetts, and that rain will track from the west to the east overnight into Wednesday morning. It won’t be a heavy rain as most will pick up less than a quarter-inch.

The rest of your Wednesday we will see a drying trend but it’ll still be on the cooler side with highs in the low to mid 50s. Thursday and Friday, we’ll mostly be dry and highs will reach the 60s. Our next chance for rain comes this weekend.