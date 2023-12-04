Today wasn’t the most ideal day with plenty of clouds overhead (some sun at times) but at least temperatures were in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Hopefully you enjoyed it because a dose of cold is inbound for the rest of the week. With the colder temperatures we’ll bring in the first flakes of the season for some of us, and we’ll have our first snow map of the season! (spoiler: it’s a pretty sad snow map if you’re a snow lover).

While the week looks cold, it also looks dry aside from the snow showers Wednesday morning. Which, personally, I hardly count because it’s not rain and anything is better than rain. Sunday’s soaking rain was over an inch in several towns and really put a damper on the weekend. And go figure, rain on a weekend! Since June 1st we’ve only had 7 completely dry weekends. How sad!

As the cold air moves in, wind on Wednesday morning will turn to the north-northeast and that little fetch off of the warmer ocean water is enough to produce some ocean effect snow showers. No, the water isn’t warm, but it’s warm in comparison to the air that’s inbound. And that temperature contrast creates enough instability to produce precipitation. And since the air mass moving in is cold, that precipitation will fall as snow (rain for the mid and outer Cape).

Alright so here’s your snow map… snow lovers you might be laughing at this or maybe crying if you wanted something bigger. The most likely areas to maybe get an inch of snow is southeastern Massachusetts. The rest of us could see patchy coatings and I doubt that even sticks to the road. Perhaps you wake up to a coating on your windshield or the top of your mailbox is covered… just enough to be a little festive as we head into December!