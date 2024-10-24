While it’s not a dramatic drop, it is a drop as high temps fade back into the mid to upper 60s for today. In the mix this morning is also the additional of a few spotty sprinkles/brief showers, although not adding up to much. This afternoon, partial sun is in the mix with a gusty breeze developing out of the north, gusting 20-30mph, strongest coastal Plymouth County and the Cape and Islands.

Temps tonight do drop off, back into the 30s and 40s.

Friday is bright with lighter winds and highs near 60. A perfectly seasonable Fall day.

Saturday and Sunday will feature mainly dry weather, but also a busy breeze Saturday afternoon and on Sunday. That will will provide a chill to the air Saturday night and Sunday. Highs on Sunday hold in the low to mid 50s. Ditto for Monday.

We’ll go back the other way for Wednesday and on Halloween next week as 70s are likely to make a return.