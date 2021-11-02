After a sunny day pushed temps to 60 for many yesterday, we’ll take a step back today, with highs in the low to mid 50s. In addition to the cooler air, more clouds are prevalent. Although we won’t see a lot of rain, I do expect some late day showers south of Route 44 in Southeast Mass and a few isolated showers early this evening northwest of Boston. Heading out to vote in Boston today? It’ll be mostly dry, just a few sprinkles possible early this evening.







Temps drop back toward freezing by daybreak tomorrow outside of Boston, and the theme of chillier air is with us through the week with highs near 50 and lows in the 20s and 30s.



Temps below in the morning are averages outside of Boston. In the city, numbers tend to run in the mid to upper 30s for most mornings.

The pattern looks quiet and seasonably cool through the weekend, although we’ll watch to see how close a coastal storm will get late Sunday-Monday, and if it’ll give us any rain/wind. Right now, we’ll favor it staying just far enough offshore for us to stay dry. Clocks go back 1 hour Sunday too.

