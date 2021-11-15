While most of the weekend was dry, we did have a couple of wild hours across the area with the severe thunderstorms early Saturday evening. In fact, it was a historic event for Connecticut and Rhode Island as 5 confirmed tornadoes occurred (4 EF0, 1 EF1). The first confirmed tornadoes in those states for the month of November since records started in 1950. While we didn’t confirm any tornadoes in MA, we did have some wind and tree damage from those storms.



Today, the weather is much quieter with a chilly breeze prevailing and overnight rain moving east of us early. The bulk of the day will be dry with partly to mostly cloudy skies and just a spot sprinkle or brief shower. Highs run in the mid to upper 40s with a gusty westerly wind around 20-30mph.





Tomorrow and Wednesday are seasonable chilly with highs in the 40s to near 50. Then, a big warm-up for one day, and one day only. Highs run 65-70 Thursday as gusty southwest winds kick in. The mild air comes to a close Thursday evening as a cold front comes through with showers. On the other side of that front, chilly air, temps in the 40s, moves back in to end the week and start the weekend.