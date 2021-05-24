Cooling Off… Briefly

Wow! What a weekend we just had with full on Summer surging into Southern New England. High temps hit 90 for many yesterday, including the city of Boston, for the first time this year. While we had the heat yesterday afternoon, we also caught a few hit or miss showers/storms that were associated with a cold front. On the other side of that front, much cooler air today, especially at the coast. Below are this afternoons temps as partly to mostly sunny skies win out.

We’ll add back 10 degrees tomorrow, then another 10 on Wednesday. By Wednesday, higher humidity comes surging in with the risk of some late-day thunderstorms in the mix. Those storms are once again associated with a cold front. That front will cool us back into the 70s and 80s on Thursday with a dramatic drop off in humidity. Another chance for widespread showers arrives late Friday afternoon.

Heading into Memorial Day Weekend, it does not look nearly as warm as this past weekend. With that said, afternoon Friday night rain tapers off early Saturday morning, it does look mainly dry for much of the weekend. So while not beach weather, temps in the 60s (70s possible Memorial Day) and dry air, won’t be bad for the golf courses and backyard BBQs.