Cooling Off

It was another hot one today, with high temps in the low to mid 90s for most; coolest across the South Coast, Cape and islands with a SW breeze. That breeze did provide a bit of relief from the heat – but nowhere near the refreshment that a seabreeze would have provided, if the wind direction was coming in from the E/NE. That’s what we’ll have tomorrow – plus, we’ll be knocking out the heat tonight with a cool front moving through – so expect some big changes ahead:

We’re tracking a chance of showers and storms this evening and overnight tonight. In fact, the front may take its sweet time moving through and could keep a chance of an isolated shower or storm in the forecast through tomorrow morning. Again, any showers or storms in our area will be isolated and likely non-severe.

Tomorrow is not a rainy day though – just that slight chance for an isolated shower early on. Look how different the temps will be! About 15-20 degrees cooler than today, and even cooler yet along the coastline with an on-shore breeze. We may not be able to shut the AC off overnight tonight – but we may not need it at all tomorrow:

Here’s the 5pm update from the National Hurricane Center on what is now Hurricane Chris. The track is expected to stay out to sea – but may send some high surf and dangerous rip currents in our direction over the coming days. Use caution if you have beach plans, and pay attention to the lifeguards and posted bulletins:

Enjoy the cool-down tomorrow! – Breezy