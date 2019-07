As we head into the 4th of July, you can basically repeat what we saw today, the 3rd of July. Temperatures will climb to the mid 80s on the coast, low 90s possible inland, and if you’re standing right on the beach, temperatures near 80. Again, we’ll see a lot of sunshine, so the UV index will be high — sunburn in as little as 20 minutes. So we’ll keep this one short and sweet, and let the graphics do the talking. Enjoy the holiday!