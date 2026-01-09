How about that afternoon we had yesterday! Temps jumped up well into the 40s with sunshine and light winds.

Today, we’ll track similar temps outside, but also feature increasing clouds and a bit of a developing breeze. Plus by the end of the day, some wet weather starts to move in. Before we get to that, we do deal with a chilly start with many towns starting near 20, certainly cold enough for that snowmelt and thawing ground to refreeze overnight. Watch for those icy spots this morning as black ice is an issue.

Temps bounce back above freezing within a few hours after sunrise and head into the 40s again this afternoon. The chance for showers goes up early this evening as temps continue to hover in the 40s to near 50. In fact, the mildest part of the 7 day forecast will be overnight with temps around 50 near midnight.

Temps slip back into the 30s by daybreak tomorrow. Saturday will feature a lot of dry hours through mid to late afternoon with temps back in the 40s. Rain does move back in late afternoon south of the Pike and advances across northern Mass and NH by evening. Well northwest of 495, there may be a bit of freezing rain/sleet mixed in.

A few showers linger into early Sunday morning, then we dry out. Temps Sunday run in the low 40s around midday, and then fade back into the 30s for the tailgates and into the game. Kickoff temp runs around 33 with winds chills in the lower 20s. Cold, but pretty standard January football weather in Foxboro. Go Pats!