A chilly breeze greets you as you walk out the door and head to school or work on this abbreviated week. Winds gusts 20-30mph this morning, but won’t be quite as strong this afternoon. Highs recover to near 50 degrees with mostly sunny skies.

The first system to move in, moves in tomorrow with showers widespread across the area by lunch. Fortunately, it’s a quick moving front and rain will be offshore by 5pm, allowing for a dry evening for those traveling and hitting the road for the holiday then. About 0.25-0.50″ will fall.

We’ll stay dry Wednesday into Wednesday night, so a great travel weather day overall then.

The next storm after that is slated for Thanksgiving as rain and interior wet snow arrives by midday. The bulk of the precip falls in the afternoon, through Thursday night. As of this morning, the system appears fast enough that we’ll wrap it up early Friday morning. Rain/snow line, and amounts, TBD as we get closer to the storm. Right now, the highest chance for snow does favor the higher terrain of interior New England, especially up north, but something we’ll keep an eye on.

Friday afternoon – weekend looks chilly and breezy, but mainly dry. Heading north? Ski Country will likely get some natural snow Thursday/Friday and continued chances for snow showers and good snow making weather through next weekend. Opening week of December looks cold too. We’ll see if any snow chances can get in here too.