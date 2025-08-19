The chill is in the air this morning with temps starting the day in the 40s and 50s. We’ll rebound into the low to mid 70s this afternoon under a mix of sun and clouds. The onshore breeze won’t be as strong as yesterday, but will provide the coolest air along the coast again.

Tonight, temps slip back into the 50s and we’ll stay dry.



A lot more clouds are around tomorrow with some showers possible too. Highs hold near 70.

This morning Hurricane Erin, which as of 5am this morning is a Cat 3 Hurricane, just east of the Bahamas is making it’s move north. While a direct hit is not in the forecast for the U.S., it’ll get close enough for some outer bands and gusty winds to hit the Outer Banks of North Carolina. In addition, it’ll continue to send large swells, high surf and high rip current risks back across most of the East Coast.

The rip current risk will be low today and tomorrow along the South Shore, near Boston and up through the North Shore. It’ll be moderate along the east coast of Cape Cod and across the Islands as waves will be higher there too. A high surf advisory is up along the South Coast.

The highest wave action from the South Shore up through the coast of Maine will likely be Friday into Saturday morning.

While the path of Erin is far enough out to sea Thursday and Friday to avoid any rain, the pressure gradient will tighten enough to increase the breeze here, gusting over 30mph for the Cape and Islands Thursday and likely 40+mph on Friday.

The weekend looks dry and turns warmer again. 80s inland, still in the 70s along the coast.