Crisp and Sunny Halloween, Seasonable Sunday

We woke up to temperatures in the mid to upper teens for quite a few locations where at least 5-7″ of snow fell yesterday — that fresh snow pack certainly helping in dropping those temperatures last night and into this morning.

For your Halloween, temperatures will rise back into the low to mid 40s under sun-filled skies and little to no wind (so wind chill might not be a major factor in your outdoor festivities today).

This evening, clear skies will give way to temperatures sliding back into the 30s after sunset, upper 20s to low 30s overnight. Don’t forget to check out the Halloween Full “Blue Moon”, the first one since 1955, and we’ll have to wait until 2039 for a full moon to fall on Halloween night, again.

Also, overnight, we turn the clocks back one hour for Daylight Saving Time ending. Sunset this evening is at 5:38pm, while sunset Sunday evening is at 4:37pm, so this evening’s sunset will be the last one after 5PM until February 2021.

We’ll see increasing clouds after midnight and even a few sprinkles Sunday morning. Expect mainly cloudy skies and slightly warmer temperatures compared to the last few days — highs on Sunday stretch into the mid to upper 50s, which is seasonable for this time of the year.

Sunday night rain becomes more widespread with a few heavy downpours. A few lingering showers are possible Monday morning, with a few snowflakes mixing in for the higher elevations into central MA and southern NH, but it really will depend on timing of the colder air behind a cold front that swings in. We will continue to keep an eye on that.

Both Monday and Tuesday, it will be blustery and cold with highs into the 40s with a gusty northwest wind, making feel even colder. The cold doesn’t stick around for the rest of the work week. In fact, we’ll see temperatures swing into the 60s by Thursday and Friday.