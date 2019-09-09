Crisp Start… Some Summer Ahead

Tired? Well, at least it was well worth it as the Pats dropped the banner last night and played a great game, winning in a blowout. That makes Monday morning much easier to take. Add in the fact that the weather is nice on this Monday morning, and it’s as good as it gets to begin the new workweek. Despite the chilly start, we’ll be able to shed the Pats sweatshirts for the Pats t-shirts by this afternoon as temps head into the lower 70s.

Tomorrow is a similar feel to the air with temperatures running in the low to mid 70s. By Wednesday, temps jump up big time. Mid to upper 80s by mid-afternoon with higher humidity. Of course, to get there, a warm front has to lift through, and that warm front will supply as early morning spot shower or two. Although much of the afternoon is dry, and evening isolated shower/storm is possible as the next cold front drops through. We’ll cool off to end the week… highs only in the 60s Friday. Then bounce back to near 80 over the weekend!