Clear and cool is the theme of the morning as temps start in the 30s for many. The bounce back is quick as highs head up to near 60 by early afternoon. With the daytime heating, combined with cold air aloft, instability clouds mix in by midday and a few spot showers develop mid to late afternoon. They’ll be brief, and about 20-30% of us pick up on one. Once the sun sets and we lose the daytime heating, many of these showers dissipate with clearing skies overnight.

The weekend looks good overall. A bit chilly with highs in the low to mid 50s and lows in the 30s, but not that unusual for late October.



Rain chances go up by mid-week next week as a coastal storm forms off the mid-Atlantic coast and drifts north.