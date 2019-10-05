Crisp Start to the Weekend, Warm-Up On The Way

Temperatures dipped into the upper 20s to low 30s early this morning, making for a cold start to our Saturday morning. Thankfully, temperatures will rebound to near 60 degrees into the afternoon hours under plentiful sunshine – great for any of your outdoor plans across the region.

Tonight, temperatures will quickly drop after sunset, but temperatures are not expected to be as cold as this morning. However, for SE NH, along the NH seacoast and portions of the Maine coastline are under a Freeze Warning for early Sunday morning.

By the afternoon, temperatures will warm up into the upper 60s with increasing cloud cover by the evening. If you’re heading north on Sunday, there is a chance for a few showers by the afternoon so have the rain gear on hand.

Back here locally, the bulk of the rain showers hold off until Monday morning, but mainly west of the 495-corridor. It’s all associated with a cold front draped to our northwest. As this front dives in and traverses the region Monday evening, that’s when we will see more widespread rain showers.

A few showers linger into early Tuesday morning’s commute before moving out to sea and allowing drier and much more seasonable conditions to take over Tuesday afternoon.