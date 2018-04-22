Cruise Control

Classic late April weather is upon us with cool overnight and mild afternoons as temperatures swing 30-35 degrees from the morning lows to the afternoon highs. Today, is a perfect example of that as lows in the burbs were right around 30 degrees and will finish betwee 60-65 this afternoon.



As sun-filled skies prevail through the afternoon, the UV index will be high. The sun angle is the same as it is in late August, so if you’re spending a few hours midday out on the golf course, ball field, or back yard, sunscreen is not a bad idea!



Sea breezes today are weak, but more pronounced tomorrow. From Boston, up through the North Shore tomorrow, midday temps reach the upper 50s then fall toward 50 in the mid to late afternoon as an ocean breeze freshens up.



Pollen counts remain sky high the next few days, only to come down the next time it rains, which is Wednesday.



Enjoy the rest of the weekend!

@clamberton7 – twitter