After picking up 2-4″ of snow across the region yesterday, the change to freezing rain and rain was enough to weigh down the snow and waterlog it. As temps crashed back last evening, that waterlogged snow froze solid as did the slushy sidewalks and driveways. Any untreated surface this morning is certainly slick as the crunchy ground has plenty of ice on it. In addition, the wind provides an icy feel to the air as the bitter breeze produces wind chills in the single digits this morning.

This afternoon will be bright, but cold with highs in the mid to upper 20s. While I don’t expect much of the snow and ice to melt, direct sun on dark pavement will help to thaw some spots out around midday.

Tonight, temps tumble back into the teens and any snowmelt refreezes on untreated surfaces.

More clouds are in the mix tomorrow with temps in the upper 20s. A few spotty light snow showers or flurries are possible in the afternoon.

A better chance of some light snow is possible Friday afternoon as some moisture bumps into the cold air in place with an area of low pressure developing to our south. While most of the snow is light, the opportunity is there for a couple inches of snow across Southeast Mass as the flow off the water may add some ocean enhancement.

The weekend is cold, with highs barely hitting 20 on Saturday.