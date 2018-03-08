Coming off the warmest February on record and then be walloped by not one but two powerhouse storms can be crushing to the soul. The second one in just 5 days offering a more classic nor’easter…heavy snow. Here is a map from the National Weather Service-Boston detailing the snowfall amounts:

Those are some mighty big numbers out in the Berkshires but in those locations it was a dry, fluffy snow. Along the I-495 belt the snow was heavy, wet & clingy which spelled trouble for trees and power lines…not even the weatherman escaped damage…



So long trampoline….we hardly knew ya. The storm tonight is still close by but thankfully in a much weaker fashion–anchored up to our north:



Even with a weaker version of itself, we still have some patchy light snow and flurries across southern New England this evening. Skies will clear overnight only to have clouds and a few isolated snow showers reappear late tomorrow afternoon. In between the clouds and flurries, March sunshine will boost temps into the low 40s which will continue the melting process. The weekend offers quiet weather with seasonably cool temps both days:



If you don’t have any power or tree damage issues to contend with, it’s actually a great winter weekend—-sun & clouds and temps great for sledding, skiing or even snow shoeing. Unfortunately, we are still in a pattern capable of producing powerful east coast storms. The next storm we will have to watch will be one to our south on Monday morning that may sweep up close to us with another round of heavy snow and strong wind.



Far from a sure thing but something we’ll watch over the next few days, hopefully by Saturday a track will start becoming more clear. Regardless of the next potential storm, Sunset this Sunday is 6:46pm as Daylight Saving Time kicks in. Spring may be delayed but not denied.

~JR