Cue The Duck Boats… And Milder Air

I’m not tired, you’re tired! Whew… How bout that game last night?!

While it wasn’t exactly the prettiest of offensives performances (to say it lightly), the D played amazingly well and the offense was able to get the job done in the 4th quarter. So while, we’re tired this morning getting ready for school and work, it’s a good tired. We also have some milder air to enjoy the next couple of days too, with highs in the 50s today and near 60 tomorrow! Just watch for some patchy black ice this morning as a little moisture on the ground has refrozen in towns that start the day off at or below the freezing mark.

The parade forecast looks good tomorrow. We’ll start with cloudy skies in the morning and go with partly sunny skies during the parade. It’s going to feel a lot like it did for the Red Sox parade back on October 31st. Temps on Halloween for the Sox parade were in the 50s, and that’s where we will be for the parade tomorrow. I can’t completely run out a passing sprinkle in the morning in Boston, but the best chance for a passing shower in the morning will be northwest of town, out near 495.

Freezing rain and rain moves in Wednesday night into Thursday, then a renewed chance of showers arrives Friday. The weekend turns colder, but overall, looks dry.

Have a great day!

