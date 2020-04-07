Cut & Paste Forecast

If you liked yesterday’s weather, you’ll love today. It’s exactly the same…

We’ll have a ton of sunshine again today with not much wind. There will be a brief period today, like yesterday, where winds will pick up to 10-15 mph across the interior which will give us our temperature boost to the low to mid 60s. However, it doesn’t last all day, which will allow a sea breeze to develop and that will hold coastal temperatures in the upper 50s.

Either way, it’s a nice day again today. Enjoy it because the rest of the week comes with more clouds and some rain.

Wednesday’s rain is in the morning, and the bulk of it is before most of us wake up. Light rain early will become spot showers through most of the morning. While you’re up and about your house, it won’t look as nice out the window as yesterday and today. Clouds will rule most of the day. That said, there will be a few peeks of sun in the afternoon, just not like we saw to kick off the week.

The wettest day is Thursday with scattered showers all day and gusty wind. That will be a day to hunker down inside. Friday is much like Wednesday. Mostly cloudy skies, mainly dry, with just a few sprinkles during the day.