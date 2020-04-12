Damaging Wind Gusts Likely Monday

7Weather- A High Wind Warning is now in effect for most of the area from 3-10 PM Monday. It is likely that the area under the warning will get gusts between 60-70 mph. This will lead to scattered to widespread power outages. Southern New Hampshire is under a Wind Advisory for gusts up to 55 mph. Expect isolated power outages for towns under the advisory.

Peak wind gusts could reach 65 mph Monday, especially in the afternoon for areas along the Pike, the coast, and south. The Cape and the Islands could see gusts even higher than 65 mph.

Expect periods of rain starting early in the morning Monday and ending in the evening. Most towns get 1″ or rain, with isolated higher amounts possible.

Some thunderstorms are possible after 2 PM. With these storms there could be heavy rain, frequent lightning and gusty winds.