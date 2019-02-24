Damaging Wind Gusts Monday, Snow Chance Mid-Week

From a rainy Sunday to a very windy start to the week. Winds could occasionally gust between 60-65 mph on Monday.

A High Wind Warning goes is in effect from 3 AM tonight through 7 PM Monday evening. Scattered wind damage is expected for Monday with power outages likely.

Temperatures will start in the upper 30s to low 40s Monday morning, but will drop into the low 30s and upper 20s by the evening.

It will be mostly cloudy with the chance a for a few flurries here and there throughout the day.

By 8 AM Monday morning, winds will already be gusting between 45-55 mph.

Peak wind gusts are expected between 11 AM -7 PM. During this time, winds could occasionally gusts between 55-65 mph.

It is possible that higher elevations reach peak wind gusts close to 70 mph.

With a soggy Sunday and gusty winds between 55-65 mph for about 8 hours, scattered power outages and wind damage is expected on Monday.

It will be cold Tuesday morning with temperatures in teens and wind chill values in the single digits. Some spots could feel like 5 below zero.

It remains breezy through the afternoon on Tuesday with highs struggling to reach into the mid and upper 20s.

Wednesday start with sunshine and then clouds move throughout the afternoon. Temperatures will be close to 25º.

A weak Clipper is expected to move in Wednesday evening, giving us the chance for snow.

If the track continues to trend towards Southern New England, we could wake up to a coating to 2″ on Thursday morning.