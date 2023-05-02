After a nice day yesterday, cool temperatures and rain made a return to the area today. Through the midday hours we had pockets of downpours, pea-sized hail, and even some thunderstorms. While we keep showers around this evening and tomorrow, we’ll lose a lot of the energy in the atmosphere that fueled those today and keep the showers tomorrow more showery than the heavy rain today.

So the first week of May is certainly starting off on the soggy side, but May is typically one of our drier months. Of course this is only week one and doesn’t dictate what’s to follow from here on out. What we need is a pattern change, and thankfully that looks to happen this weekend and next week.

Right now, this large cut off area of low pressure is just spinning overhead giving us these showers and parking a cold pool of air on top of us. I said it in yesterday’s blog, but if you missed it, yesterday was our first above average day since April 18th. And now we’re right back to below average conditions the rest of the week.

But thankfully this pattern is reaching the end of its shelf life. The jet stream is almost going to flip-flop where it is now, sinking down on the West Coast causing it to bulge northward over the Northeast. That bulge northward will allow the warm air to return to New England for the weekend and especially next week.

Our warm air and sunshine will return just in time for the weekend, which is great as Sunday is the Walk for Hunger! There’s more information on that walk on the top right corner of our homepage. But the weather looks outstanding with lighter wind, sunshine, and mild air returning.

And that mild air will continue to stay in place for the first half of next week with sunshine and 70s on tap!