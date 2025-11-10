A mild and murky Monday as we start off with clouds, drizzle, fog and scattered showers this morning. This afternoon, not much will change. Temps hover in the 50s for most as it’ll be wet for both the morning and the evening commute. Once the evening commute wraps up, we’ll taper off the showers from west to east from 7-9pm. Temps crash back as we dry out too.

By tomorrow morning, temps run in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Highs max out only in the mid 30s to low 40s, coolest in the higher terrain. While sunshine starts the day, the atmosphere is quite cold aloft and that’ll allow for midday/afternoon clouds to develop. It’s not out of the question to get a passing flurry or snow shower for a few towns/cities either. Don’t expect much though. The breeze will be gusty too, pushing 25-35mph.





The overall pattern is a cool and breezy one through the rest of the week with highs in the 40s to near 50.