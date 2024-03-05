Blah! Upper 30s and low 40s kick off this Tuesday morning as a raw east to northeasterly flow has grabbed some low level moisture and pushed it back into Southern New England. With that in mind, we start the day with patchy drizzle and areas of fog. Additionally, we’ll track more widespread rain, that’s to our south early this morning, move into our area by late morning and continue to be with us through the evening. Bottom line, if your heading out to vote today, off to work, or just running errands, plan on keeping the umbrella handy. Temps do slowly warm up into the mid to upper 40s by this evening.

Rain tapers off overnight tonight as temps stay lofty for the time of year, in the mid 40s to low 50s.



While a lot of clouds linger tomorrow, any peeks of sun will launch temps into the upper 50s and lower 60s. Albeit, sunny breaks are limited. Clouds thicken back up in the afternoon as rain starts to kick back in by the evening commute.

That rain will be heavy at times tomorrow evening, through Thursday morning, producing a widespread 1-3″. A flood watch is up for parts of Southern New England. We’ll watch for some rivers and streams to come out of their banks and the potential for poor drainage/street flooding.



Friday and most of Saturday look dry and seasonable with highs in the mid 40s. More wet weather is expected Saturday night, into Sunday.