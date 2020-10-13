Damp and Dreary Tuesday… Beneficial Rain

A damp and dreary start is upon us on this Tuesday morning, as puddles and road spray help slow down the morning commute with reduced visibility. Showers will continue through the afternoon, tapering off this evening. Even a few rumbles of thunder with downpours are possible across Southeast Mass this afternoon. Most towns pick up 0.50-1.00″ of beneficial rain with a few isolated totals in excess of 1″

Tomorrow, it’s a 180 degree turnaround as we’ll start dry and finish solid with sunshine and temps 65-70!

It’ll be mild and breezy Thursday and Friday, then another round of beneficial rain Friday night into Saturday morning.