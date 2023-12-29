Blah! Another start to the day with damp and dreary weather as more low level moisture in place produces spotty light showers and patchy drizzle. Although, we won’t see as much rain today as we saw yesterday, with most locations picking up a tenth of an inch or less.

With clouds winning out, and a light northerly breeze in place, temps get stuck in the low to mid 40s.

While not 100% rain free, Saturday starts to offer improvements to the weather as winds shift west. A few spotty showers in the morning/midday, will yield to mostly dry times in the afternoon as a few breaks of sun emerge. Temps run up into the mid to upper 40s, marking yet again, another relatively mild day.

New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, temps run a bit closer to average as highs top off in the lower 40s and overnight lows fall into the mid to upper 20s. Plan on midnight temps to run close to 32 degree with dry skies and light winds. Cool, but not too shabby for First Night festivities.

We’ll remain storm free until Thursday of next week.