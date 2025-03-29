Today begins of a three-day stretch of a lot of clouds and periods of wet weather. This weekend is chilly, before warmer air moves in Monday.

A stationary front is set up across Southern New England this morning. Check out the temperature gradient it is dividing! The screen shot below was taken before 9 am with temperatures already in the 60s to our south. That’s where temperatures head for the upper 70s/near 80° today. We’ll be on the chilly side of the front this weekend. Waves of moisture will ride it and keep the clouds and periods of wet weather.

We’ll get rain, snow and ice across New England this weekend. Any accumulating snow will fall for Northern New England, where half a foot is possible for the highest elevations. There will be mixing for the higher elevations of southern New Hampshire, northern Worcester county, northern Middlesex County and parts of Essex county. The best chance for ice to accumulate and coat tree limbs will be above 1000 feet in parts of Cheshire, Hillsborough and Worcester counties.

Today, at times there will be a few light showers. Best chance for showers returns again this evening and tonight. At that point, temperatures will be just cold enough for some freezing rain for higher elevations. Rain showers and freezing rain continue overnight into tomorrow morning. For Sunday, it looks like late morning through the afternoon we’ll get a break from the showers. It’ll still be cloudy, just not as wet. Then another wave of moisture moves in Sunday night into Monday.

Any rain we get will be pretty light stuff. You can see that with expected accumulations through tomorrow night. The “higher” totals favor areas north. Lesser amounts south.

Temperatures stay chilly this weekend in the 30s and 40s. It’ll be a raw feel with an onshore breeze and thick cloud cover.

Warm air wins out Monday as highs head into the 60s. Expect showers in the morning. We’ll get a break before a cold front brings rain and the chance for a thunderstorm at night. We’ll clear out Tuesday morning and stay dry through Wednesday. Showers return Thursday. As of now, the weather looks dry and mild with some sun for the Red Sox home opener next Friday.

-Meteorologist Melanie Black