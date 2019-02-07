Damp & Dreary

Damp and dreary weather greets us this morning as periods of rain and freezing rain worked in overnight. Although the freezing rain hasn’t been enough to create widespread tree/power issues, it has been enough across interior MA (Mainly near and west of 495) to create some slick spots on untreated surfaces like driveways and sidewalks. A glaze on a donut is good, a glaze on the driveway is bad, so watch that first step out the door this morning inland. Closer to the coast, we’re in the mid to upper 30s, safely away from the freezing mark.

While we won’t see much rain through the day in terms of high totals, occasional patches of drizzle will keep it damp as temperatures return to the mid 30s to near 40. Allow for some extra time for the morning commute as the wet roads will allow for plenty of road spray to get kicked up.

More rain fills in tonight and early tomorrow. Temps tonight hold steady, then rise late. Temps tomorrow spike into the 50s by midday, before falling fast last in the afternoon and evening.



Much colder air works in this weekend with highs Saturday in the mid to upper 20s. Throw in a gusty wind, that’ll push 40-50mph, and we’re taking about wind chills down in the single digits and teens. Winds will be lighter Sunday as highs recover into the 30s as sunshine holds on.

