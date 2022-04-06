After another solid day yesterday with temps in the upper 50s to mid 60s, we fall back into the 40s today and watch clouds thicken, rain arrive and an onshore breeze prevail. Bottom line, expect a damp and dreary day. While rain totals won’t be all that impressive, it’ll be enough to keep it wet midday-afternoon. The highest totals favor locations south of the Pike. Up to a 1/2″ possible near the south coast, but generally under a 1/10″ north of the Pike.



Temps tomorrow run 45-50 with cloudy skies and occasionally a patch of drizzle of a few showers, mainly in the afternoon. The soaking rains come tomorrow night with localized downpours and embedded thunder possible within the shield of rain that moves in. With a quick 1″ for some, localized street/poor drainage area flooding is possible.





That rain tapers off by 6am Friday, leaving most of the day dry. With winds kicking back to the west to southwest, temps jump back into the 60s. Although a few pop-up showers are possible during the afternoon, a good chunk of the day looks to be dry.



The weekend isn’t a washout, however, we’ll track a few scattered showers during the afternoons thanks to some cold air aloft creating a lot of instability. Showers Saturday afternoon will be more widespread than what we’ll catch on Sunday.