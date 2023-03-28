Blah! After back to back nice days, it’s back to damp and dreary weather on this Tuesday morning as temps run in the upper 30s with areas of drizzle and lots of cloudiness for the morning commute. We’ll see sporadic light showers and drizzle linger through early this afternoon, before a few late-day breaks of sun are possible as we dry out for the evening commute. Highs run in the 40s as the chillier air lingers through the day.

As we dry out tonight, clouds break for clearer skies as temps drop into the 30s.



Tomorrow is a much brighter day with highs in the upper 40s at the coast, mid 50s inland. With some sunshine returning, it’ll be a fairly nice and seasonable late March day.

Tomorrow night, a cold front sweeps through with some scattered rain and snow showers afternoon midnight/predawn Thursday.

That front will clear the coast by the morning commute Thursday, but a chilly breeze pours in. In fact, high temps Thursday afternoon struggle to get much past 40. With a wind gusting 25-35mph, wind chills start the day between 15-20 degrees and recover to around 30 degrees. Not exactly the feel of Spring for Opening Day at Fenway, but at least it’ll be dry.

Saturday and Sunday are split. Saturday is windy and wet at times with scattered showers with temps in the low 60s. Sunday is dry, but cooler and breezy with highs near seasonable levels, in the low to mid 50s.