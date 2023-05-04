May The 4th Be With You… because the weather is certainly not as we kick off this Thursday morning damp and dreary. With areas of drizzle, plan on wet roads for the morning commute, although downpours are not expected. Patchy drizzle continues through this morning, but becomes less of an issue this afternoon as we catch some dry skies from time to time. Highs are a struggle, with afternoon temps steady in the mid to upper 40s.

Heading out to the ball fields with the kids after school? Chilly air, damp grass and patchy drizzle, but not a lot of rain. Same case for Fenway as the Sox and Jays likely play this evening. Dress warm!

Tomorrow, we’ll see some improvement, although it’s modest. Patchy drizzle, or a spot shower is possible in the morning, then clouds break for partial sunshine late in the day. As that happens, temps will bump up a bit, to near 50 at the coast and 55-60 deep inland.

The weekend weather looks great from the golf courses to the ball fields to getting some yard work done. Temps run close to 70 both Saturday and Sunday, with mild air lingering into early next week. Enjoy!