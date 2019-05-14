Damp & Dreary… For Now

Soaking rains fell overnight with much of the area picking up between 0.50-1.00″ of water. With winds out of the north/northeast, it was sure a chilly rain with temps a few degrees either side of 40. In fact, it’s cold enough this morning, that most of ski country is picking up snow as some resorts eclipse the 6″ mark!

The heaviest rain has tapered off, but lots of clouds linger. With low level moisture continuing to back on it off the coast, areas of drizzle are prevailing this morning through much of eastern Mass. Clouds and drizzle with be with us through the day as highs struggle to climb out of the mid to upper 40s.

Improvements start tomorrow by mid morning as clouds begin to break, allowing for some afternoon sun to mix in with the clouds. Temps will respond to breaks of sun, warming to near 60 degrees.

A few scattered showers are likely Thursday and Friday with highs in the lower 60s. The weekend looks dry so far with highs in the 60s to lower 70s, cooler at the coast.

