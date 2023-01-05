Blah! Another damp and dreary start to the day with areas of drizzle keeping the roads on the wet side for the morning commute. Despite temps starting off in the low to mid 40s, the numbers will slide a bit through the day with afternoon and early evening temps in the 30s for most locations away from the coast. In fact, late this afternoon and this evening, temps near the freezing mark near and northwest of 495, allowing for a few icy spots to develop, especially in the higher terrain of northern Worcester County.

Tomorrow, it’ll be rain showers and snow that move through. While initially, the snow is most likely across the higher terrain early on, as a wave of low pressure slides east, along the south coast of New England, the rain/snow line will come back east during the midday/afternoon hours. So even the lower terrain, near and northwest of I-95 will see some flakes fly. While not a big storm, a coating to a couple inches are expected.

We’ll dry out over the weekend with temps near 40 on Saturday and in the low to mid 30s for Sunday.