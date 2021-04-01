Damp & Dreary Start

Let’s go glass half full on this one. Most of the rain we picked up with this storm was overnight and early this morning, and with the dry month of March we had, it was a beneficial soaking as many towns and cities near and south/southwest of Boston picked up 1.0-1.5″ of rain! A good soaking for sure. While the totals were not as high northwest of Boston, a solid 0.50-1.00″ still fell for many communities near and inside 495. About 0.25″ fell farther northwest.

Temps slide from the mid to upper 50s this morning to the 40s by midday. We’ll hold in the 40s to near 50 this afternoon with mostly cloudy skies prevailing. Although I don’t expect a lot of rain this afternoon, periodic light showers or sprinkles that drop a couple one hundredths of an inch of rain will keep it damp. It shouldn’t be wet enough to prevent the Sox from taking the field, but it’ll be a cool and damp one at Fenway.

Chilly air pushes in tonight as temps drop to 25-30 degrees by tomorrow morning. Factor in a wind, and wind chills run 15-20 to start your Friday morning. Cold for sure!

More seasonably temps return for the weekend, 50s. We’ll be mainly dry too aside from a sprinkle Sunday.

Hey, it could be worse right? Check out 24 years ago… 2-3 FEET of snow as a record setting blizzard hammered Southern New England.